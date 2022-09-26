What: The Clean Water Act Symposium features discussions about the effect of climate change on water and pollution and the premier screening of film Upstream, Downriver. The event organized by American University’s Center for Environmental Policy and Center for Environmental Filmmaking, in partnership with American Rivers and the Clean Water for All Coalition, will bring together national and international environmental experts to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Clean Water Act. The film tells the story of the Clean Water Act and its value to the nation.

When: September 29, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

Where: Constitution Hall, East Campus, American University, Washington, D.C.

Who: The Clean Water Act Symposium will feature:

Navis Bermudez, Deputy Assistant Administrator for Water, Environmental Protection Agency

Prof, Daniel Fiorino, Director of the Center for Environmental Policy at the School of Public Affairs at American University

Adrienne Hollis, Vice President, Environmental Justice, Climate and Community Revitalization, National Wildlife Federation

Mark Magaña, Founding President & CEO, GreenLatinos

Brenda Mallory, White House Council on Environmental Quality

Maggie Stogner, Director of the Center for Environmental Filmmaking at the School of Communication at American University

Christophe Tulou, Majority Senior Counsel for the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee

