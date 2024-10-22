Abstract

Newswise — This article initiates a debate on consumer perceptions of products promoted by disabled social media influencers. The findings of six experimental studies show that consumers consider products promoted by disabled (vs. nondisabled) influencers more luxurious. Further extending this effect, driven by perceived influencer uniqueness, this research also demonstrates that consumers are willing to pay a premium for products promoted by disabled influencers. The positive effect of disabled influencers on perceptions of product luxury is especially robust for consumers with a relatively strong belief in psychological contagion. Substituting a disabled influencer’s promotional post with a brand-generated post featuring a disabled model does not render the same effect, emphasizing the unique role of disabled influencers (vs. models) in advertising. This research demonstrates a critical contribution that disabled influencers can make to luxury advertising, thereby highlighting the need for companies to collaborate with such influencers in promoting luxury products.