We are thrilled to announce EVIK™ Diagnostic Innovations is expanding as a company and moving our R & D facilities. The new R &D facility will be co-located alongside our production facility in Ottawa. We are adding equipment to increase capacity and on-boarding new staff to include growing our expertise in formulation characterization. This expansion will allow EVIK to continue improving our custom lyophilization success, while providing quick turnaround service to meet the growing demands of our clients.

In addition, our production facility is being upgraded with new, additional automation equipment allowing us to efficiently package more unique devices for our clients.

EVIK is a global market leader in custom assay reagent lyophilization for both human and non-human applications. With your custom reagents whether Ab/Ag. protein, nucleic acid based or other, we will produce precise, durable, RT stable beads, EVIK DxSpheres™ and package them almost any way you would like for your custom device or needs.

We will be exhibiting at AACC Booth#3275, if attending, stop by for a visit. Contact us at: [email protected] Or, visit our video and website :https://lnkd.in/eDDNEb5 - about-evik

Watch us Grow – EVIK Diagnostics