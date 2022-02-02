Article title: Susceptibility to diet-induced obesity at thermoneutral conditions is independent of UCP1

Authors: Sebastian Dieckmann, Akim Strohmeyer, Monja Willershäuser, Stefanie F. Maurer, Wolfgang Wurst, Susan Marschall, Martin Hrabě de Angelis, Ralf Kühn, Anna Worthmann, Marceline M. Fuh, Joerg Heeren, Nikolai Köhler, Josch K. Pauling, Martin Klingenspor

From the authors: “We provide evidence that the abundance of [uncoupling protein 1 (UCP1)] does not influence energy metabolism at thermoneutrality studying a novel Cre-mediated UCP1-[knockout] mouse model. This model will be a foundation for a better understanding of the contribution of UCP1 in different cell types or life stages to energy metabolism.”

This study is highlighted as one of February’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.