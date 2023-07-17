BYLINE: Excessive Heat Warnings Continue, Doctor Shares The Dangers of Extreme Heat

David Winter, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, answers the most common patient questions and reacts to the latest medical research. 

  • With continuing high temperatures in Texas right now, how is the state's air quality? ([email protected] :14, TRT :37)
  • What are the dangers of ongoing extreme heat? ([email protected] 1:00, TRT :40)
  • How do you know if the heat is starting to affect you – are there early warning signs? ([email protected] 1:48, TRT :20)
  • Water is important to drink, especially in hot temperatures. Do electrolytes and sports drinks help? ([email protected] 2:16, TRT :26 )
  • Video b-roll begins @ 2:49, TRT 1:20

