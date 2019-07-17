Executive Board of the Council on Undergraduate Research Appoints New Executive Officer

Newswise — The Executive Board of the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) has selected as the organization’s new executive officer Lindsay Currie, who has more than a decade of experience in nonprofit management and community engagement where she has long focused on empowering communities. She previously served as CUR’s director of communications and membership from 2010 to 2015. Currie will succeed the retiring Elizabeth L. Ambos, CUR’s executive officer since 2012, in August 2019.

Currie returns to CUR from the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society in Rockville, MD, where she served for more than four years as director of stakeholder engagement. As CUR’s director of communications and membership, she oversaw a 200-percent increase in high-revenue enhanced institutional membership. Currie earned a BA in history, political science, and women’s studies and a master’s certificate in public relations from Monmouth University; as well as a master’s degree in women and gender studies from Rutgers University. A frequent speaker on topics such as member and community engagement, she holds a certified association executive credential from ASAE: The Center for Association Leadership. Her honors include the 2019 Changemaker Award from MeetingsNet that recognizes unique contributions to the meetings industry and the selection by Association Trends magazine as one of its 2019 Young & Aspiring Professionals.

“Lindsay Currie is a rising star in professional association leadership, and she knows CUR well,” said CUR President Janice DeCosmo (University of Washington), who co-chaired the Executive Officer Search Committee. “She will bring creative ideas and energy to CUR’s efforts to continue to build our membership and develop new initiatives, member services, and partnerships. I’m very excited to work with her in the coming year as she transitions to her new role leading CUR into the future.”

Said Currie, “I am excited to rejoin the CUR family and to build upon the decades of work that the community has committed to increasing access to undergraduate research experiences. I have deep respect for the role of higher education in shaping the future, and this role must be fortified with the diversity of opportunities that high-impact experiences can bring. I look forward to working closely with the community by supporting and uplifting CUR members, and working closely with leadership to increase undergraduate research visibility and impact in this next chapter of the organization's growth.”

