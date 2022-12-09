Newswise — Professor Xun-Li Wang, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study (HKIAS) and Chair Professor of the Department of Physics of City University of Hong Kong was elected International Councilor of the American Physical Society (APS). He will serve a four-year term beginning 1 January 2023. Professor Wang has been a Fellow of the APS since 2010.

Responding to his selection, Professor Wang said, “I am honoured to be elected as the International Councilor of the APS. In recent years, the scope of physics research and knowledge has been expanding at an unprecedented pace. This diversity underscores the need for collaboration and cross-fertilisation between different branches of physics, with other communities, and across different regions. I would like to take this opportunity to strengthen the connection between APS and the Asia-Pacific physics community.”

Professor Wang conducts research at the interface of condensed matter physics and materials science. He specialises in the study of phase transformation and deformation in advanced materials using state-of-the-art neutron and synchrotron scattering techniques and has significantly contributed to developing instrumentation for enabling the sophisticated studies.

Established in 1899, the American Physical Society (APS) is a nonprofit membership organization working to advance and diffuse the knowledge of physics through its outstanding research journals, scientific meetings, and education, outreach, advocacy, and international activities. APS represents more than 50,000 members, including physicists in academia, national laboratories, and industry in the United States and throughout the world.

Read more at APS’ website.