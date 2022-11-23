Newswise — Michael D. Anestis, Executive Director - New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center and Associate Professor - Urban-Global Public Health at Rutgers University, comments on the recent mass shootings:

“The New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center at Rutgers mourns the losses of life in the hateful mass shootings of this past week. Public mass shootings represent a small percentage of American gun violence, but they occur all too often and the victims and their families deserve far more than our thoughts and prayers.”