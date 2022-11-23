Newswise — Michael D. Anestis, Executive Director - New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center and Associate Professor - Urban-Global Public Health at Rutgers University, comments on the recent mass shootings:

“The New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center at Rutgers mourns the losses of life in the hateful mass shootings of this past week. Public mass shootings represent a small percentage of American gun violence, but they occur all too often and the victims and their families deserve far more than our thoughts and prayers.”

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Guns and Violence
KEYWORDS
mass shooting Gun Violence Colorado Springs club Q Chesapeake, Virginia
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You