Physical activity lessens the likelihood of cancer and diminishes the adverse effects of cancer therapies. Furthermore, it enhances the well-being of patients and the outlook for those with cancer.

"Earlier, the belief was that cancer patients should simply rest post-diagnosis. Nowadays, we have mounting evidence from research that exercise may even enhance the prognosis of cancer. Nevertheless, the mechanisms by which exercise exerts control over cancer are not yet entirely understood," clarifies Tiia Koivula, a Research Assistant.

Only 10-minute exercise was enough

The pair of researches comprised of 28 newly-diagnosed patients with lymphoma and breast cancer. The age range for lymphoma patients was from 20 to 69, whereas for breast cancer patients, it was from 37 to 73.

Throughout the research, the patients performed a 10-minute cycling exercise. Blood samples were collected once before and twice after the exercise.

Koivula explains that the resistance for pedaling was personalized for each patient to align with either mild or intermediate physical activity. The primary aim was for patients to pedal continuously for 10 minutes without feeling fatigued, while simultaneously elevating their heart rate.

The investigators assessed the quantity of diverse immune cells, commonly referred to as leukocytes or white blood cells, in the blood samples. They juxtaposed the cell counts in the samples obtained pre and post the physical activity.

Exercise increased the number of immune cells capable of destroying cancer cells

During the exercise, cytotoxic T cells and natural killer cells increased in the bloodstream of lymphoma patients.

In individuals with breast cancer, physical activity elevated both the overall count of leukocytes and the quantity of intermediate monocytes and B cells, alongside cytotoxic T cells and natural killer cells. This effect was rapid and temporary, and for the majority of patients, immune cell counts returned to baseline levels observed in blood samples collected 30 minutes post-exercise.

"Of particular interest was the observed elevation in cytotoxic immune cells during exercise in both patient cohorts. These immune cells possess the ability to eradicate cancer cells," highlights Koivula.

The scientists likewise discovered a correlation between the degree of physical activity and the alteration in the quantity of immune cells in both sets of patients. As the patients' heart rate and blood pressure rose, a greater amount of immune cells was conveyed into the circulatory system.

"Despite indicating that greater exercise intensity leads to increased transfer of immune cells from storage organs to the bloodstream, our findings highlight that even light or moderate intensity exercise lasting just 10 minutes can elevate the count of crucial immune cells involved in combating cancer," stresses Koivula.

Koivula says that it is important for patients to find a physical exercise that they enjoy.

"Treatments for cancer may induce fatigue and diminish your drive for physical activity, hence it is reassuring to acknowledge that merely 10 minutes of bicycling or strolling to a grocery store, for instance, can amplify the immune system of the body."

Does exercise transfer immune cells to the tumor?

Tiia Koivula asserts that, according to research, the locations where the immune cells enter the bloodstream and migrate after exercise are still unknown.

"Additional investigation is required in cancer patients to examine if immune cells are conveyed to the tumor post-workout, where they could eradicate cancer cells. Preclinical studies have demonstrated this occurrence, but research in cancer patients remains relatively unfinished," according to Koivula.

The immune defense is frequently impacted by cancer treatments, which can result in a decrease in immune cell count. Exercise can play a particularly crucial role in boosting the immune system when it weakens.

Immunological investigations by Koivula are a constituent of a broader study initiative led by Academy Research Fellow Ilkka Heinonen, with funding from both the Academy of Finland and the Hospital District of Southwest Finland, that aims to explore the impacts of physical activity on cancer. The research was conducted in partnership with medical professionals and researchers from Turku University, as well as the Cancer Clinic at Turku University Hospital, both of whom are affiliated with the Turku Immunology Centre and the INFLAMES flagship. Scientists from Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm also contributed to the inquiry.



The studies were published in Frontiers in Physiology - Clinical and Translational Physiology and Scientific Reports journals in January and April 2023.