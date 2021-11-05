Article title: Transcytosis within PVN capillaries: a mechanism determining both hypertension-induced blood-brain barrier dysfunction and exercise-induced correction

Authors: Matheus Garcia Fragas, Vanessa Brito Cândido, Gustavo Gastão Davanzo, Carla Rocha-Santos, Alexandre Ceroni, Lisete C. Michelini

From the authors: “The present set of data confirmed previous observations that hypertension was accompanied by [blood-brain barrier] dysfunction within the [paraventricular nucleus of hypothalamus] and that exercise training was highly effective to correct it”

This study is highlighted as one of November’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.