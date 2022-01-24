Investigations into how exercise suppresses cancer is a new research focus in exercise oncology. To date, multiple studies have shown reduced growth in cancer cells cultivated in blood obtained after exercise. Skeletal muscle releases multiple factors called myokines into the bloodstream at rest and during exercise. Application of myokines onto cancer cells inhibits their growth. This indicates that exercise-induced changes in blood factors, especially myokines, can reduce cancer growth. However, changes in myokines have not been shown in patients with cancer. For this study, the researchers measured blood myokine levels before and after 12 weeks of exercise in prostate cancer patients. After the training period, resting blood level of myokines were higher. Also, growing prostate cancer cells with blood from trained patients reduced growth by 21%. This study provides initial evidence for exercise training increasing blood myokine levels and reducing cancer cell growth. Such knowledge can enhance design of exercise programs for patients with cancer.