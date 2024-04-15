Research Alert

Newswise — Article title: Exercise testing unmasks exaggerated blood pressure independent of fibrinolytic response in Black but not White postmenopausal females

Authors: João L. Marôco, Linda M Szymanski, Tracy Baynard, Bo Fernhall

From the authors: “Our findings show that maximal exercise unmasks risk factors for cardiovascular disease in Black postmenopausal females.”

This study is highlighted as one of April’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology, April 2024

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology, April 2024

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
FASEB channel All Journal News Cardiovascular Health Health Disparities Heart Disease Race and Ethnicity
KEYWORDS
American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology APSselect American Physiological Society Menopause cardiovascualr disease race and gender Black Health race and health
View All Latest News