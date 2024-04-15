Newswise — Article title: Exercise testing unmasks exaggerated blood pressure independent of fibrinolytic response in Black but not White postmenopausal females



Authors: João L. Marôco, Linda M Szymanski, Tracy Baynard, Bo Fernhall



From the authors: “Our findings show that maximal exercise unmasks risk factors for cardiovascular disease in Black postmenopausal females.”



This study is highlighted as one of April’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.