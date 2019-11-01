Research Alert
Exercise, Weight Loss Increase Levels of Gut-derived Metabolites
Changes in 'non-self' metabolites helps scientists understand relationship of exercise, fitness and metabolome
1-Nov-2019 2:00 PM EDT
American Physiological Society (APS)
Newswise — Article title: Exercise plasma metabolomics and xenometabolomics in obese, sedentary, insulin-resistant women: impact of a fitness and weight loss intervention
Authors: Dmitry Grapov, Oliver Fiehn, Caitlin Campbell, Carol J. Chandler, Dustin J. Burnett, Elaine C. Souza, Gretchen A. Casazza, Nancy L. Keim, John W. Newman, Gary R. Hunter, Jose R. Fernandez, W. Timothy Garvey, Charles L. Hoppel, Mary-Ellen Harper, Sean H. Adams
From the authors: “Exercise drives acute changes in blood xenometabolite and food‐derived molecule patterns, with as‐yet undefined origins and implications.”
This study is highlighted as one of November's "best of the best" as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only