Exercise, Weight Loss Increase Levels of Gut-derived Metabolites

Newswise — Article title: Exercise plasma metabolomics and xenometabolomics in obese, sedentary, insulin-resistant women: impact of a fitness and weight loss intervention

Authors: Dmitry Grapov, Oliver Fiehn, Caitlin Campbell, Carol J. Chandler, Dustin J. Burnett, Elaine C. Souza, Gretchen A. Casazza, Nancy L. Keim, John W. Newman, Gary R. Hunter, Jose R. Fernandez, W. Timothy Garvey, Charles L. Hoppel, Mary-Ellen Harper, Sean H. Adams

From the authors: “Exercise drives acute changes in blood xenometabolite and food‐derived molecule patterns, with as‐yet undefined origins and implications.”

This study is highlighted as one of November's "best of the best" as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY