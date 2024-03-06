Newswise — Article title: Implicating the cholecystokinin B receptor in liver stem cell oncogenesis



Authors: Martha D. Gay, Jack C. Drda, Wenqiang Chen, Yimeng Huang, Amal A. Yassin, Tetyana Duka, Hongbin Fang, Narayan Shivapurkar, Jill P. Smith



From the authors: “These findings support a promising therapeutic intervention applicable to patients to prevent the development of [hepatocellular carcinoma] and decrease hepatic fibrosis.”



This study is highlighted as one of March’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.