Newswise — Article title: Implicating the cholecystokinin B receptor in liver stem cell oncogenesis

Authors: Martha D. Gay, Jack C. Drda, Wenqiang Chen, Yimeng Huang, Amal A. Yassin, Tetyana Duka, Hongbin Fang, Narayan Shivapurkar, Jill P. Smith

From the authors: “These findings support a promising therapeutic intervention applicable to patients to prevent the development of [hepatocellular carcinoma] and decrease hepatic fibrosis.”

This study is highlighted as one of March’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

 

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology

