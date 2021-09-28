The acquisition of the Arizona-based microarray solutions company extends SCHOTT’s manufacturing presence in the United States and strengthens its bioscience capabilities.

Customers will benefit from enhanced development and manufacturing capabilities including high-density microarray printing.

SCHOTT MINIFAB, a subsidiary of SCHOTT that develops and manufactures microfluidic devices for point-of-care and life sciences consumables, has had a long-standing close customer relationship with Applied Microarrays Inc. (AMI). Together, they develop biotech substrates for diagnostics applications. The expertise of AMI will further strengthen SCHOTT’s ability to offer a single-source contract manufacturing solution. The deal is expected to close in early October.

Through this acquisition, SCHOTT MINIFAB significantly expands its biosensor printing capabilities. This is of particular importance as demand is growing for the manufacturing of point-of-care microarray consumables, especially in applications such as infectious disease detection.

“We pride ourselves on being an end-to-end partner for the global diagnostics industry. Our expansive offering allows us to provide an integrated single-source collection of value-intensive services and products. With the added bioscience knowledge of AMI, we become an even stronger partner, enhancing our capability in surface modification, functionalization and deposition for both glass and polymer products,” said Greg Wolters, Head of SCHOTT MINIFAB.

“We are joining SCHOTT at a time when the market continues to steer toward point-of-care diagnostics,” adds Alastair Malcolm, CEO of AMI. “Our joint knowledge and technical capability allows us to offer a more holistic approach while shortening the time to market for customers.”

AMI will soon be moving to a larger facility in the Phoenix, Arizona area. Its new location will greatly increase SCHOTT’s manufacturing footprint in the United States to serve its global customer base.

Pioneering – responsibly – together

These attributes characterize SCHOTT as a manufacturer of high-tech materials based on specialty glass. Founder Otto Schott is considered its inventor and became the pioneer of an entire industry.

Always opening up new markets and applications with a pioneering spirit and passion – this is what has driven the #glasslovers at SCHOTT for more than 130 years. Represented in 34 countries, the company is a highly skilled partner for high-tech industries: Healthcare, Home Appliances & Living, Consumer Electronics, Semiconductors & Datacom, Optics, Industry & Energy, Automotive, Astronomy & Aerospace. In the fiscal year 2020, its 16,500 employees generated sales of 2.24 billion euros. With the best teams, supported by the best digital tools, the group intends to continue to grow. SCHOTT AG is owned by the Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the oldest foundations in Germany. It uses the Group's dividends to promote science. As a foundation company, SCHOTT has anchored responsibility for employees, society and the environment deeply in its DNA. The goal is to become a climate-neutral company by 2030.

About Applied Microarrays (AMI)

AMI is a company headquartered in Tempe, AZ, which designs, optimizes and manufactures DNA and protein biosensors, and other microarrays on glass, plastic and semiconductors. AMI operates under ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certification. Since acquiring GE Healthcare’s microarray business in 2007, AMI has evolved to become a full service provider for RUO and Dx devices.