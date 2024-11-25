                                Experience the Virtual Reality of Wat Arun from a New Perspective 

Newswise — The Thai Studies Institute of Chulalongkorn University invites you to test the virtual reality application game of Wat Arun from November 18–27, from 08:30 AM to 05:30 PM at Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan.

The virtual reality application game of Wat Arun is a product of the research project titled “Creating Virtual Reality Technology to Enhance the Sustainable Value of Tourism and Cultural Heritage of Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchaworamahawihan as a Cultural Heritage Site.” This project is funded by the National Research Council of Thailand.

This research project integrates the humanities with engineering. Researchers from the Thai Studies Institute of Chulalongkorn University, in collaboration with archaeologists from the Department of Archaeology, Fine Arts Department, have curated and synthesized knowledge about the art and architecture of Wat Arun. This knowledge is presented through creative virtual reality technology and an application game developed by researchers from the Wireless Communication Ecosystem Research Unit, Department of Electrical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University. The goal is to highlight and convey the cultural significance of Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchaworamahawihan, an important cultural heritage site of Thailand, to the international community.