Newswise — In a qualitative analysis, older adults with opioid use disorder reported increasing social isolation and declining health while experiencing intersectional stigma in health care settings. Researchers at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine conclude that the US health care system must transform to be able to deliver age-friendly care that integrates evidence-based geriatric models into substance use disorder treatment settings. The study published March 4, 2024, in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.

