Abstract

Newswise — Energy conversion and utilization of micro-thermophotovoltaic (TPV) system are limited by the micro-combustor, so the stepped tube inserted with porous media (PM) is proposed for H 2 -powered systems with blending CH 4 or C 3 H 8 . Effects of blended CH 4 and C 3 H 8 on the H 2 /air combustion are experimentally investigated and numerically simulated. The results show that the addition of CH 4 and C 3 H 8 improves the thermal performance at lower blending ratios to stabilize the combustion and increase the energy efficiency, and the addition of CH 4 gives superior thermal performance compared to C 3 H 8 . In addition, to increase the power output of micro-TPV system, the effects of micro-burners with different PM setups are investigated under varied operating conditions, which indicate that the insertion of PM alters the flame regime, enhancing combustion stability and energy conversion. For instance, the maximum radiant efficiency is obtained in the burner with PM L 3 = 19 mm at v p = 4 m/s, while burner with PM L 3 = 25 mm gains the maximum radiant efficiency of 46 % at v p = 6 m/s and is 12.4 % higher than that without PM. Therefore, the power output of the burner with longer PM is higher at high flow rates. When v p = 8 m/s, the maximum radiated power and system output power of the micro-TPV system with InGaAsSb cells reached 81.2 W and 4.2 W, respectively.