Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. ―Michael J. Stuart, M.D., a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon, will be the team physician for the U.S. men's ice hockey team at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The games will be held Feb. 3–20.

Dr. Stuart will oversee the medical care for all players and staff of Team USA. Dr. Stuart will work with USA Hockey athletic trainers, and attend practices, team meetings, doping control testing and games, to ensure the team stays healthy and ready for competition amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He will also work in the medical clinic of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee to provide care to other Olympic athletes, as needed.

"The health and safety of players and staff are always paramount, but even more so during the pandemic," Dr. Stuart says. "We're following all the COVID-19 precautions and requirements and are looking forward to getting on the ice."

The U.S. Olympic men's ice hockey team opens play Feb. 10 against host China in the first preliminary round game.

"It's obviously an honor to represent our country. And it's a special opportunity for me to be part of a team, We really do work very closely together. We help each other out. And so I interface on a daily basis, not only with the athletic trainers, but also with our equipment managers, our coaches and, of course, our players, as well as the entire USOPC medical team," says Dr. Stuart.

Watch: Dr. Michael Stuart honored to be team physician for U.S. Men's Hockey.

Journalists: Broadcast-quality sound bite is available for download on the Mayo Clinic News Network.

Dr. Stuart's roots in the hockey and sports community run deep. He is the chief medical and safety officer for USA Hockey, member of the International Ice Hockey Federation's medical committee and president of the Rochester Mustangs sled hockey team. He is also former co-director of Mayo Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Rochester, Minnesota.

This is Dr. Stuart's fourth turn as team physician of the U.S. Olympic Games' men's ice hockey squad. Previously, he served at the 1994, 2010 and 2014 Olympic Games.

Dr. Stuart also can address other orthopedic and sports medicine topics, including:

Ice hockey injuries.



Knee ligament reconstruction.

Partial knee replacement.

Meniscus tears.

Patellar dislocation.



###

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news. For information on COVID-19, including Mayo Clinic's Coronavirus Map tracking tool, which has 14-day forecasting on COVID-19 trends, visit the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Resource Center.