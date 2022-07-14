Maryland Smith risk expert Clifford Rossi will lead an expert-panel discussion on Liquidity and Capital Risk in a free webinar from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

A Professor of the Practice and Executive-in-Residence for the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business, Rossi says: “Though the liquidity and capital positions of financial institutions appear strong following a pandemic and amid major challenges including inflation and rising energy and commodity prices, vigilance by risk managers remains critical. Market conditions can worsen over the next year. It’s subsequently critical to improve the monitoring, measurement, and management of liquidity and capital.”

Warning signs and ways to maximize mitigation efforts for such deterioration will be discussed by Rossi and co-panelists James Depfer, senior manager in the Deloitte Transactions and Business Analytics LLP practice, and Greg Young, director of Ginnie Mae’s Counterparty Risk Analysis Division.