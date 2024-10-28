On Sunday, Oct. 27, reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny threw his support behind presidential candidate Kamala Harris by sharing one of her campaign videos with his 45.6. million Instagram followers. This followed shortly after a comedian referred to Puerto Rico as “a floating island of garbage” at a Donald Trump rally in New York City.

For context and comment, reporters may wish to speak to Petra Rivera-Rideau, who teaches a Wellesley College course on Bad Bunny and Puerto Rico. Rivera-Rideau also is co-creator of the Bad Bunny Syllabus, a free web site providing resources about the superstar’s relationship to Puerto Rico, politics and music.

Rivera-Rideau says Bad Bunny’s posts about Harris are extremely significant because Bad Bunny is a massive global star, “on the same level as Taylor Swift or Beyoncé in terms of sales, awards, and impact in global popular culture.”

Rivera-Rideau also notes that “Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens regardless of where they live, and Puerto Ricans comprise a significant portion of the electorate, including in major swing states like Pennsylvania.”

Puerto Ricans in Puerto Rico cannot vote for president, Rivera-Rideau notes, but those living in the U.S. can. And Bad Bunny’s posts about Kamala Harris may have an effect on not just the U.S. presidential election, Rivera-Rideau says, but beyond: Puerto Rico itself is embroiled in a major election, and Bad Bunny has been very active, as have other reggaetón singers. The person he has been campaigning against, Jenniffer Gonzalez of the PNP, is an avid Trump supporter.

If you would like to speak to Petra Rivera-Rideau, please contact Stacey Schmeidel, director of media relations at Wellesley College, [email protected].