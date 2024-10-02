Newswise — WASHINGTON (October 2, 2024) – Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs saw an increase of sexual assault charges on Tuesday. 120 new sexual assault accusations were filed.

Tony Buzbee, one of the lead attorneys is quoted in The Washington Post saying, “The biggest secret in the entertainment industry, that really wasn’t a secret at all, has finally been revealed to the world. The wall of silence has now been broken.”

The news brings to light the ages and stories from more victims, while Combs’s attornery claims “Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are able to provide commentary and analysis on the developments of this case. To schedule an interview with an expert, please contact Shannon Mitchell at [email protected].

Law

Joan S. Meier is the National Family Violence Law Center Professor of Clinical Law; Director, National Family Violence Law Center at the George Washington University Law School. Meier is an expert on domestic violence law, custody trials, clinical teaching and criminal procedure. Her major study, “Child Custody Outcomes in Cases Involving Parental Alienation and Abuse Allegations,” funded by the National Institute of Justice, was completed in 2019. Meier also funded the non-profit, Domestic Violence Legal Empowerment and Appeals Project

Pop Culture

Imani M. Cheers, associate professor of digital storytelling, is an award-winning digital storyteller, director, producer, and filmmaker. As a professor of practice, she uses a variety of mediums including video, photography, television, and film to document and discuss issues impacting and involving people of the African Diaspora. Her scholarly focus is on the intersection of women/girls, technology, health, conflict, agriculture, and the effects of climate change in sub-Saharan Africa. Dr. Cheers is also an expert on diversity in Hollywood, specifically the representation of Black women in television and film.

