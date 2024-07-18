Newswise — WASHINGTON (July 18, 2024) – 2024 Emmy nominations are out and FX’s “The Bear” is earning its Michelin stars in the television industry. The comedy-drama broke a record this year, beating “30 Rock” for most nominations for a comedy series in a single year, with an impressive 23 nominations.

“Shotgun” received 25 Emmy nominations and “The Crown” came in with 18 nominations.

If you're looking for more context on this, please consider Imani M. Cheers, an associate professor of digital storytelling at the George Washington University School of Media & Public Affairs. Cheers is an award-winning digital storyteller, director, producer, and filmmaker. As a professor of practice, she uses a variety of mediums including video, photography, television, and film to document and discuss issues impacting and involving people of the African Diaspora. Her scholarly focus is on the intersection of women/girls, technology, health, conflict, agriculture, and the effects of climate change in sub-Saharan Africa. Dr. Cheers is also an expert on diversity in Hollywood, specifically the representation of Black women in television and film.

