WASHINGTON (September 23, 2024) – The 79th United Nations General Assembly has gathered in New York City. High-level general debate will begin tomorrow and go through Sunday. Approximately 195 government leaders and representatives are scheduled to address the General Assembly.

Michael Barnett, University Professor of International Affairs and Political Science at the George Washington University. Professor Barnett is an expert on The United Nations, global governance, global ethics, humanitarianism and the Middle East. He is the author of numerous books, including Eyewitness to a Genocide: The United Nations and Rwanda and most recently, Humanitarianism and Human Rights: Worlds of Differences? Professor Barnett is a former Associate Editor of International Organization and has taught at colleges and universities around the world.

Barbara Slavin, Lecturer at the Elliott School of International Affairs, is an expert in Iran relations. Slavin is a distinguished fellow at the Stimson Center, founded and directed the Future of Iran Initiative at the Atlantic Council and led a bi-partisan task force on Iran. As a career journalist, Slavin covered key foreign policy issues such as the US-led ‘war on terrorism’, policy toward ‘rogue’ states, the Iran-Iraq war and the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Ambassador (ret) Gordon Gray, Kuwait Professor of Gulf and Arabian Peninsula Affairs at the George Washington University. Prior to joining the Elliott School of International Affairs, Gray served in the U.S. government for 35 years.Before joining the faculty at the Elliott School, he was previously Chief Operating Officer at the Center for American Progress and, before that, Executive Vice President at the National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce.

Robert Orttung, research professor of international affairs, is an expert on comparative politics, Russia, Ukraine, energy security, federalism, and democracy. He can discuss Russian politics, Russian-Ukrainian relations and all issues related to urban politics in Eurasia. Orttung can also discuss Vladimir Putin’s legacy and governance as well as the future of Russia.

Natalia Dinello, Director of the Global Residencies Program at the Graduate School of Political Management. Dr. Dinello is an expert in comparative politics and campaigns. Dinello can discuss politics existing outside of the United States, specifically elections, as well as the influence of the U.S. on outside elections, and outside elections in the U.S.

Amy Austin Holmes, Research Professor of International Affairs; Program Director, FAO Regional Skill Sustainment Initiative. Dr. Holmes is an expert on global American military posture, the NATO alliance, non-state actors, revolutions, military coups, and de-facto states. With more than 15 years of global experience conducting research in the Middle East and Europe, including various conflict zones, she can speak on American foreign policy and international security.

Erwan Lagadec, associate research professor of international affairs, leads programs on EU and NATO affairs at the GW Elliott School of International Affairs. His research focuses on transatlantic relations in a time of transition, NATO projecting stability, sub-national transatlantic relations, and politics of aid.

