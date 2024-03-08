Newswise — On Monday, April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, from Texas to Maine. Observers viewing the eclipse from outside the path of totality may observe a partial eclipse, where the Moon covers most, but not all of the Sun.

Deborah Skapik, adjunct professor of physics at Saint Joseph’s University, has been studying eclipses for decades. A NASA Partner Eclipse Ambassador and a SEAL Solar Eclipse Expert, she earned her Master of Science degree in Astronomy from the Institute of Astronomy at the University of Hawai’i in 1994.

Following her graduation, she worked under Jay Pasachoff, an astronomer at Williams College, who pursued eclipses across the globe. Pasachoff saw a record 36 total eclipses in his lifetime.

Skapik herself has traveled globally to witness these stunning astronomical events. She also published the book “Look UP, Below! An educator’s guide to the April 8, 2024 total eclipse of the Sun.”

“It is going to be spectacular,” says Skapik. “The sky will suddenly darken and you will be able to see stars and planets like it is nighttime. I hope everyone can truly appreciate April 8, because the contiguous U.S. will not see another total solar eclipse until 2044.”

