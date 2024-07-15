Michael Green

Chair and Professor, Department of History

UNLV (University of Nevada, Las Vegas)

Newswise — Michael Green, a UNLV professor whose expertise lies at the intersection of U.S. history and politics, cautions against buying into social media chatter, suggesting that the weekend assassination attempt against Donald Trump will influence a victory in the 2024 presidential election. According to Green, history shows that election projections are unpredictable. Dr. Green is also available to offer general context on the history of shootings involving presidential candidates: "There are several instances we can reference in the past that are similar to the events unfolding today regarding the Republican party: (1) It was 1912 when Theodore Roosevelt was speaking in Milwaukee — where Republicans now are holding their convention — as a former president who had broken with the party and was trying to get back in, and (2) 1972 when George Wallace was shot while seeking the Democratic nomination, four years after his previous race in which he had prompted Republicans to move increasingly toward a 'law and order' platform and he engaged in a lot of racist dog whistling."

Dr. Green's previous media appearances can be viewed here: https://www.unlv.edu/ news/expert/michael-green.