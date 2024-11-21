Newswise — The Australian government has introduced legislation to set 16 as the minimum age for social media use, with penalties up to 50 million AUD ($32.5 million) for platforms failing to enforce the restriction.

Framed as a measure to protect young Australians, the amendment places responsibility on companies to verify users' ages and ensure safety. While the proposal has bipartisan support, critics argue it may limit teens' access to vital support networks and increase risks for those who bypass the ban.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight, analysis and commentary on this matter. If you would like to speak with an expert, please contact the GW Media Relations team at [email protected].

Mohana Mukherjee is a sociologist specializing in crime, cyber-criminology, and youth conflict. With over a decade of experience in the field of sociology, particularly in the realm of crime and deviance, she has undertaken comprehensive research on a wide array of subjects. Her research pursuits cover a range of themes, including investigations into school bullying, youth conflict dynamics, the intricate interplay between sexual assault and criminal conduct, as well as cyber-criminology with a specific focus on cyberbullying and image-based sexual harassment.

Dr. Mary DeRaedt, clinical assistant professor of counseling and human development, teaches in the school counseling program and prepares trauma-informed and developmentally focused school counselors. She teaches courses in play therapy, trauma and crisis intervention, child and adolescent development, family therapy, and human sexuality. She can comment on the negative mental health impacts of cell phone use on children.

Vikram R. Bhargava, assistant professor of strategic management & public policy, centers his research around the distinctive ethics and policy issues that technology gives rise to in organizational contexts. He’s interested in topics including technology addiction, mass social media outrage, artificial intelligence, and other topics related to technology policy and ethics. Bhargava authored a research article, "Ethics of the Attention Economy: The Problem of Social Media Addiction", which dives into why scholars, policy makers, and the managers of social media companies should treat social media addiction as a serious moral problem.

