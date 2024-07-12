Newswise — Thousands of Barcelona residents took the streets last weekend to protest overtourism, spraying tourists with water and sending them fleeing from restaurant patios, The Washington Post reported. Protestors said tourism was driving up the cost of living for the people of Barcelona, while the revenue from visitors hasn’t been distributed fairly across the city. Last Saturday, Barcelona’s mayor had pledged to increase tourist taxes and reserve additional residential units for residents that are usually used by visitors.

If you’re looking for more context on this matter, please consider Cevat Tosun, the Eisenhower Chair and Professor of Tourism Studies and Management and the director of the MS in Tourism, Hospitality and Event Management program at the GW School of Business. Tosun is an educator, consultant, speaker, and researcher in the area of international tourism management. He is an expert in sustainable tourism development, community participation in the development process, tourism policy and planning, destination management and marketing, and impacts of tourism development.

Tosun can discuss overtourism, tourism taxes, and sustainable tourism development, including ways in which residents can participate more effectively in tourism conversations to encourage sustainable tourism and what the city can do overall to promote more sustainable tourism development.

