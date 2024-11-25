Newswise — Bird flu has been discovered in raw milk sold in California. It was detected during testing of whole raw milk from Raw Farm, LLC.



Raw milk, which is not pasteurized, does not go through a process that kills bacteria and viruses.

There have been no reported illnesses.

The George Washington University has experts available who can offer insight and analysis. If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].

Barbara Kowalcyk is the associate professor and director of the Institute for Food Safety and Nutrition Security within the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. For 20 years she has been a nationally recognized expert in food safety with training in epidemiology, public health informatics, risk science, regulatory decision-making, and public policy.



Janet Buffer, is the senior institute manager for the Institute for Food Safety and Nutrition Security within the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health.

