Newswise — Angel City FC, the Los Angeles professional women’s soccer franchise, will become the most valuable women’s professional sports team in the world. According to CNN, Bob Iger and Willow Bay are entering into an agreement with the club to become controlling owners, an agreement that’ll soon be valued at $250 million.

Angel City FC plays in the National Women’s Soccer League, the top league for women’s soccer in the U.S. The deal still needs to be approved by the NWSL, but the deal is expected to close in the next month or two.

If you’re looking for more context on this matter, please consider Scott Rezendes, adjunct professor at the George Washington University. He teaches the Management of Global Soccer course at the GW School of Business. The course takes an in-depth look into the world's most popular sport, engaging current topics with industry experts from across the globe. It integrates real live experiences with behind-the-scenes views of professional club management and national team match day engagement opportunities. Rezendes is also the CEO and co-founder of the Soccer Syndicate, a professional soccer scouting corporation.

