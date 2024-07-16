Newswise — WASHINGTON (July 16, 2024)—The Democrat Senator from New Jersey was found guilty on 16 felony counts- including bribery, extortion, wire fraud, obstruction of justice and action as a foreign agent. The Washington Post reports that Bob Menendez “was convicted Tuesday of taking bribes from three businessmen who showered him and his wife with cash, gold bars and a Mercedes-Benz, an extravagant bounty for his help securing deals with foreign officials and trying to derail several criminal investigation in New Jersey.”

Jessica Tillipman, Assistant Dean for Government Procurement Law Studies and Government Contracts Advisory Council Professorial Lecturer in Government Contracts Law, Practice & Policy at the George Washington University Law School. Tillipman is an expert in Anti-Corruption & Compliance, anti-corruption, ethics, and compliance issues in government procurement, government contracts and white collar criminal defense.

Dean Tillipman serves as a Senior Advisor to the American Bar Association, International Anti-Corruption Committee, a Faculty Advisor to the Public Contract Law Journal, and an Advisory Board member of The Government Contractor.

Peter Loge, SMPA Director, Associate Professor of Media and Public Affairs, and Director of the Project on Ethics in Political Communication at the George Washington University. Loge is an expert in communications and political strategy. Before entering academia, Loge served as a senior advisor to the commissioner of the FDA during the Obama administration, a presidential appointment.

As Director of the Project on Ethics in Political Communication, Loge promotes the study, teaching and proactive of ethics in political communications. The Project encourages students, academics, and practitioners to consider what, if any, ethical obligation political communication professionals have and to who or what they have it.

David Szakonyi, associate professor of political science, centers his research on corruption, clientelism, and political economy in Russia, Western Europe, and the United States. Other research looks at the effectiveness of anti-corruption campaigns, employers mobilizing their voters to turnout during elections, and nepotism under authoritarian rule.

