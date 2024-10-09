Newswise — Less than one month to the Nov. 5th U.S. election, Former president Donald Trump’s ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin are under scrutiny once again as new revelations come to light from journalist Bob Woodward’s forthcoming book “War” that’s set to be released next week.

Among a variety of new details to emerge out of this book comes renewed concerns about Trump’s connection to Putin. Those revelations include news that Trump secretly sent American-made coronavirus tests to Putin and that Trump has spoken with Putin as many as seven times since leaving office.

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Robert Orttung, a research professor of international affairs at the George Washington University. He specializes in comparative politics, Russia, Ukraine, energy security, federalism, and democracy. Orttung can also discuss Vladimir Putin’s legacy and governance as well as the future of Russia.

Orttung says, “The latest revelations in Woodward's new book provide further evidence of Trump's close relationships with foreign dictators. Given his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 elections and his efforts to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2024 elections, the question of support for democracy should be central to voters' decisions on November 5.”

