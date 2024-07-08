Newswise — Boeing has decided to plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge after it violated a deal struck with the U.S. Department of Justice in the aftermath of two deadly crashes involving the 737 Max jet in 2018 and 2019. According to CNBC , the company also agreed to pay a $243.6 million fine and for a third-party monitor to be installed to keep track of Boeing’s compliance.

Boeing has faced months of scrutiny by regulators and lawmakers over its handling of quality control issues, particularly after a panel blew off mid-flight from one of its jets operated by Alaska Airlines in January. This deal helps Boeing avoid a trial as it continues to face these safety and manufacturing crises.

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Jungho Suh , a teaching assistant professor of management at the George Washington Unviersity School of Business. His areas of expertise include service management, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I), entrepreneurship, human resource issues in the service industry, sustainability & ESG reporting in the travel industry, digital platforms in tourism & hospitality, and gastronomy tourism. Suh has taught a case study in his past classes when the Boeing 737 "Max 8" was grounded.

Suh can speak to the ongoing investigations into Boeing, including this current case about the company violating a 2021 settlement as well as investigations that followed the January 2024 incident involving an Alaska Airlines plane mid-flight.

