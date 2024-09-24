Newswise — Boeing announced it has raised its offer to the International Association of Machinists union in an attempt to end the ongoing worker strike. 30,000 machinists have been on strike for 11 days now, which has halted most of the company’s aircraft production. The company said on Monday that this was its “best and final” offer, which would among many things boost general wages by 30% over four years.

If you’re looking for more context on this matter, please consider Jungho Suh, a teaching assistant professor of management at the George Washington University School of Business. His areas of expertise include service management, diversity, equity, and inclusion, entrepreneurship, human resource issues in the service industry, sustainability & ESG reporting in the travel industry, digital platforms in tourism & hospitality, and gastronomy tourism. Suh has been following the ongoing strikes among Boeing workers.

In an interview with ABC News, Suh said at the start of the strikes, "Public sentiment could be more inclined to the workers' side because we all observed Boeing's horrific incidents in the last few years.”

