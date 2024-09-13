Newswise — Tens of thousands of Boeing workers overwhelming voted to strike and many of them took to the company’s headquarters in Washington state early Friday morning to start picketing. Roughly 96% of union members voted Thursday to reject a proposed deal with the company that would have significantly boosted pay and benefits, but fell short of other union demands.

If you’re looking for more context on this matter, please consider Jungho Suh, a teaching assistant professor of management at the George Washington University School of Business. His areas of expertise include service management, diversity, equity, and inclusion, entrepreneurship, human resource issues in the service industry, sustainability & ESG reporting in the travel industry, digital platforms in tourism & hospitality, and gastronomy tourism.

"Boeing workers' overwhelming vote to strike underscores a broader discontent within labor forces, despite offers of increased pay and benefits. It reflects a deeper struggle for dignity, equity, and sustainable work conditions in a high-stakes industry,” Suh says. “As negotiations unfold, Boeing’s stakeholders find themselves at a pivotal moment, grappling with the reality of how advanced technology is reshaping the workplace and prompting urgent questions about the future of work and equitable labor conditions in the age of artificial intelligence."

