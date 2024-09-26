Newswise — Former NFL quarterback, Brett Favre announced this week he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He was diagnosed in January but announced it this week while testifying during a hearing on Capitol Hill.

Favre said he sought medical attention after experiencing minor symptoms.

In an interview with TMZ, Favre said doctors first looked at head trauma after determining there was not a family history.. Favre reported that he likely suffered from 1,000 concussions during his NFL career.

Robert Turner is an assistant professor in the Department of Clinical Research and Leadership, with a secondary appointment in the Department of Neurology, at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

As a former professional football player, he studies psychosocial and neurocognitive risks and protective factors, accelerated cognitive aging and mild traumatic brain injury among former NCAA Division I and former NFL athletes.

