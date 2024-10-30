Newswise — Mycoplasma pneumonia, commonly known as walking pneumonia, is spiking among kids in the U.S., according to the CDC.

The CDC has seen the number of infections increasing since late spring especially among children as young as two years old.



Mycoplasma pneumonia, a common cause of mild respiratory illness can infect different parts of the body.

The George Washington University has experts available who can discuss the increase, symptoms and treatment of walking pneumonia. If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].

Michael Knight, is an assistant professor of medicine at GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.



Maria Elena Ruiz is an associate professor of medicine and an infectious disease expert at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.



Emily R. Smith, is an assistant professor of global health at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health.



Adriana Glenn is an assistant professor in the GW School of Nursing.

Monika Goyal is an associate professor of pediatrics at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

-GW-