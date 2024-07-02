Newswise — In an exclusive interview with NBC’s TODAY show, the iconic singer Celine Dion details her experience living with Stiff Person Syndrome.

She revealed she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022 after it went undiagnosed for years. The neurological condition causes muscles to spasm.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders Stroke, Stiff Person Syndrome affects twice as many females as males and is often misdiagnosed as Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, psychosomatic illness, or anxiety and phobia.

I Am: Celine Dion, a documentary that was just released centers around Dion's life, career accomplishments and her health battle.

The George Washington University has experts available to discuss Stiff Person Syndrome, its symptoms and what we know about the rare disorder.

Henry Kaminski, is a professor in the department of neurology at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Stephanie Kielb, is a licensed clinical neuropsychologist and assistant professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral health at GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Mohamad Koubeissi, is a professor and interim chair of neurology, and director of the epilepsy center at GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

