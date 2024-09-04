Newswise — WASHINGTON (September 4, 2024) – New research by an intelligence company has found that a Chinese social media influence operation is impersonating U.S. voters in the lead up to the November 5th U.S. election. According to Reuters, “the campaign is part of a known Chinese state-linked effort analysts have dubbed ‘Spamouflage’ or ‘Dragonbridge,’ which pushes a mixture of spam and targeted propaganda onto the internet.”

Faculty experts at the George Washington are available to offer insight, commentary and analysis on misinformation and its impact on U.S. elections. If you would like to speak with an expert, please contact GW Media Relations at [email protected].

Neil Johnson, professor of physics, is an expert on how misinformation and hate speech spreads online and effective mitigation strategies. Johnson published new research this spring on bad-actor AI online activity in 2024.

David Broniatowski, associate professor of engineering management and systems engineering, is GW’s lead principal investigator of a NSF-funded institute called TRAILS that explores trustworthy AI. Broniatowksi also conducts research in decision-making under risk, group decision-making, system architecture, and behavioral epidemiology. Broniatowski can discuss a number of topics related to the spread of misinformation as well as efforts to combat misinformation online.

Ethan Porter is an associate professor of media and public affairs and of political science. He is the cluster lead of the Misinformation/Disinformation Lab at IDDP. Much of Professor Porter’s recent research looks into the spread of misinformation on social media and the effectiveness of content regulation policies implemented by social media platforms.

Alicia Solow-Niederman, associate professor of law at the George Washington University Law School, is an expert in the intersection of law and technology. Her research focuses on how to regulate emerging technologies, such as AI with an emphasis on algorithmic accountability, data governance and information privacy. Solow-Niederman is a member of the EPIC Advisory Board and has written and taught in privacy law, government use of AI and the likes.

Aram Gavoor is the Associate Dean for Academic Affairs; Professorial Lecturer in Law; Professor (by courtesy), Trachtenberg School of Public Policy & Public Administration. Gavoor is an expert in American administrative law, national security and federal court. He can speak to the growing concerns of unregulated AI.

