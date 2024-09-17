Newswise — WASHINGTON (September 17, 2024) – The Constitution turns 237 today. On September 17, 1787 the United States Constitution was completed and signed by delegates in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight, analysis and commentary. If you would like to speak with an expert, please contact Media Relations Specialist Shannon Mitchell at [email protected].

Alan B. Morrison, Lerner Family Associate Dean for Public Interest and Public Service Law; Professorial Lecturer in Law at the George Washington University Law School. Dean Morrison is expert in constitutional law and has argued in front of the Supreme Court 20 times.

Paul Schiff Berman, Walter S. Cox Professor of Law at the George Washington University Law School. Professor Berman is one of the world’s foremost theorists on the interactions among legal systems. Professor Berman is an expert on constitution and administrative law.

Jeffrey Rosen, Professor of Law and President and CEO of the National Constitution Center. Rosen is an expert in constitution law. He is a contributing editor for The Atlantic and the author of “The Pursuit of Happiness: How Classical Writers on Virtue Inspired the Lives of the Founders and Defined America.”

-GW-