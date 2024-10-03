Newswise — Jen Easterly, director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency told The Associated Press on Wednesday that “ballot-counting and other election infrastructure is more secure today than it’s ever been.”

Easterly continued to say that even if there was foreign involvement they would not be able to impact the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.

This interview comes after concern of Iranian interference in Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, and right-wing influencers being duped to work for covert Russian operations.

Scott J. White, Associate Professor and Director of the Cybersecurity Program and Cyber Academy at the College of Professional Studies at the George Washington University. Dr. White is an expert in cybersecurity, cybercrime, counter-terrorism and infrastructure protection.

Connie Uthoff, Program Director, Cybersecurity Strategy and Information Management and Assistant Professor at the George Washington University. Uthoff is an expert in national security, international relations and cyber concerns. Additionally, she is the author of the book Cyber Intelligence: Actors, Policies and Practices.

