“President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced plans to supply new air defenses to Ukraine in a speech opening the NATO summit – providing much-needed support for the country at a critical juncture in its defense against Russia’s invasion. The US, Germany, and Romania will each provide a Patriot battery of their own, while the Netherlands will work with other countries to enable an additional Patriot battery, each country announced in a joint statement. Meanwhile, Italy would also provide a SAMP-T long-range air defense system.” (Via CNN)

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight, analysis and commentary on the NATO summit.

Erwan Lagadec, an associate research professor of international affairs at the George Washington University. He is an expert on NATO affairs and has taught classes on NATO’s strategic challenges and the Western responses to Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy. Lagadec’s research interests also include NATO projecting stability, sub-national transatlantic relations, and the politics of aid. Lagadec is attending the summit this week in Washington D.C.

Amy Austin Holmes is a research professor of international affairs and Acting Director of the Foreign Area Officers Program at GW. Holmes has published widely on the global American military posture, the NATO alliance, non-state actors, revolutions, military coups, and de-facto states. Her first book was on the history and politics of the NATO alliance and she spent two months in Ukraine last summer where she taught at the Kyiv School of Economics. With more than 15 years global experience conducting research in the Middle East and Europe, including various conflict zones, she is a noted expert on issues of American foreign policy and international security.

