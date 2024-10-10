Newswise — In response to President Biden's call to reclassify marijuana, the DEA began the process of rescheduling marijuana from a Schedule I to Schedule III drug. This move could legitimize marijuana's medical use, allowing broader research, but critics argue it overlooks potential health risks.

Proponents highlight benefits like chronic pain relief and opioid reduction, while opponents express concerns about addiction and mental health risks. The change, still under review, is set to impact both state laws and medical marijuana access.

If you’re interested in connecting further on this topic, please consider Chris Meyers. Meyers is a professional philosopher currently affiliated with the George Washington University, where he teaches Philosophy of Law and Public Policy. Meyers' primary areas of research are moral theory, political theory, moral psychology, and public policy. His most recent book entitled Drug Legalization--A Philosophical Analysis, looks into various arguments for and against the prohibition of recreational drugs.

