Newswise — The Food and Drug Administration has updated mammogram report guidelines, effective today.

The new rule will require mammogram reports and letters sent to patients to include an assessment of their breast density.



According to the American Cancer Society, women who have dense breast tissue have a higher risk of breast cancer compared to women with less dense breast tissue.



Nancy Gaba is a professor and chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences and is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Sherrie Wallington is an associate professor at the GW School of Nursing. She has studied and is an expert in prostate, breast, and HPV-associated cancers.

Anita Mehta is an associate professor of radiology at the GW Cancer Center. Her research interests include clinical uses of elastography and high risk breast lesions.



Pavani Chalasani is the director of the Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology at the GW Medical Faculty Associates. She also serves as the medical director of Inpatient Hematology/Oncology and leader of the GW Cancer Center Breast Cancer clinical research team.

