Newswise — WASHINGTON (September 25, 2024) – The Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Visa on Tuesday. DOJ claims that the San Francisco-based financial services group “uses its size and dominance to stifle competition in the debit card market.”

Law

William Kovacic, Global Competition Professor of Law and Policy, Professor of Law, and Director of the Competition Law Center at the George Washington University Law. Kovacic is an expert in antitrust law, contracts, and government contracts. In addition to his expertise, Kovacic was a member of the FTC for over a decade and chaired the commission from March 2008-March 2009.

Richard J. Pierce, Lyle T. Alverson Professor of Law at the George Washington University Law School. Pierce is an expert on anti-trust law, administrative law, and government regulation. Additionally, Pierce is the author of over twenty books and his work is often cited in judicial opinions, including dozens of opinions in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Barak Richman, Alexander Hamilton Professor of Business Law at the George Washington University Law School. Richman is an expert in antitrust law, the economics of contracting, and new institutional economics. With a PhD in organizational economics, Professor Richman can intersect between business and law.

Business

David Halliday, teaching associate professor of strategic management & public policy at the GW School of Business, is an expert on business strategy, corporate strategy, and business ethics and public policy.

