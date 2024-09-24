Newswise — Nebraska state Sen. Mike McDonnell announced Monday that he opposes efforts to change how the state allocates its electoral votes before the upcoming 2024 election.

This decision weakens a push by former President Donald Trump and his allies to shift Nebraska to a winner-take-all system, which could help block Vice President Kamala Harris’s path to the White House.

Dr. Casey Burgat has started a broader discussion on why the electoral college map shifts election by election and what this could mean for this years impending election. Click here to watch Dr. Burgat explain why some states, such as Nebraska, are positioned to either lose or gain power this election season.

