Newswise — Over the years, edibles have risen in popularity and have grown to mimic many popular, well-known candy packaging such as Sweet Tartz, Sour Patch Kids, gummy bears and more. The packaging for the THC edibles contain potentially dangerous amounts of a psychoactive cannabinoid.

Dr. Candice Foy, a pediatric hospitalist at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital is urging parents, guardians, and caretakers of the importance of thoroughly checking all candy and candy packaging children may receive during Halloween, and ensuring any products of their own are properly stored away. She can discuss the risk children face when accidentally ingesting cannabis-laced candies; dangers of the packaging looking similar to other safe products and making it appear child-friendly and tips to keeping kids safe. 

