Newswise — WASHINGTON (September 16, 2024) – Election officials are warning in a new letter that problems with the U.S. Postal Service could disenfranchise voters in the upcoming election.

The National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Directors penned the letter to USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, claiming he hasn’t fixed the persistent deficiencies seen in the system. The letter says local election officials have seen a trend in postal operations' ability to deliver mail on time.

