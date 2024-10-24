Newswise — Elections can cause stress for many. Feelings may range daily from hope to fear, and this election season can even cause turmoil within relationships. Politics can be a polarizing topic for many people. From political ads on TV, texts straight to our cellphones and advertisements flooding our mailboxes, it can be hard to escape from it all.

Dr. Kayla Lyon is a psychiatrist at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral medicine at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. Dr. Lyon has several tips and ways to navigate feelings ahead and post-election.

She is available for virtual interviews at the following dates and times:

Friday 10/25 at 8:15 a.m., ET

Wednesday 10/30 at 8 a.m., ET

Thursday 10/31 at 8 a.m., ET



Media Contacts:



Jenna Kurzyna, [email protected]

Myra Wright, [email protected]

