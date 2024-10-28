WASHINGTON (October 28, 2024) – Israel carried out “precise and targeted” airstrikes on Iran this past Saturday. The attack was launched at an Iranian missile production site, and was another series of response attacks between the two nations which is raising fears of a wider spread war in the Middle East.

For more context, please consider Sina Azodi, Professorial Lecturer at GW’s Elliott School of International Affairs. Azodi is an expert in international relations of the Middle East, Iranian Foreign Policy, U.S.-Iranian Relations, Nuclear non-proliferation, Iran’s nuclear program and Iranian politics.

Azodi discusses the threats of rising tensions between Iran and Israel, and his current

research involves exploring the roots of the Iranian nuclear program and his dissertation focused on "Iran's Nuclear Program: A Struggle for Security and Modernity" traces the evolution of Iran's nuclear program.

